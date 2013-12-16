Dieta per tenersi in forma durante le feste di Natale

Il Natale è ormai alle porte, e dopo qualche giorno arriverà Capodanno, ed ecco la dieta per depurarsi da seguire fra Natale e Capodanno. A suggerire cosa mangiare in questi giorni ed anche i giorni successivi, è il professore Pietro Migliaccio, nutrizionista. Una dieta di compenso utile e da alternare al regime alimentare normalmente seguito.



Vediamo come fare. Il 25 e 26 dicembre si mangia in abbondanza, così come il 31 e l’1 gennaio, ecco dunque quando seguire la dieta per depurarsi: il 27 e 29 dicembre, a seguire il 4 e 7 gennaio. Se vuoi depurarti il giorno successivo alle abbuffate, puoi scegliere di mangiare anche mezzo chilo di frutta al giorno o molta insalata.

Lo specialista ricorda che durante le feste non bisogna mai abusare di alcol, oltre a non bere se devi guidare, una raccomandazione che, naturalmente, non vale solo per il periodo festivo. Un bicchiere di vino rosso e bianco ha 100 calorie, bisogna fare il calcolo che bevendo 4 bicchieri di vino, apporta le stesse calorie di un piatto di pasta generosamente condito o a 150 grammi di panettone.

Ed un altro consiglio per smaltire il troppo, fare una lunga passeggiata, se possibile in salita, si bruciano più calorie. Se poi sei in montagna, è ancora meglio, a contatto con la natura, ci si rigenera.

Ed ecco i consigli del professor Migliaccio per i giorni stabiliti:

Colazione: 100 grammi di latte parzialmente scremato, caffè e un cucchiaino di zucchero, oppure uno yogurt magro anche alla frutta con una fetta biscottata o un biscotto.

Spuntino: una mela, una pera o un kiwi.

Pranzo: ottanta grammi di tonno sgocciolato, insalata, fagiolini o bieta oppure un hamburger da 100 grammi, zucchine, insalata o fagiolini, condito con un cucchiaio d’olio.

Spuntino: un’arancia, una pera o un kiwi.

Cena: 130 grammi di petto di pollo oppure la stessa quantità di pesce, insalata, cicoria o zucchine con un cucchiaio di olio e quaranta grammi di pane.

Così spiega il nutrizionista: