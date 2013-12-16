Dieta per tenersi in forma durante le feste di Natale

Il Natale è ormai alle porte, e dopo qualche giorno arriverà Capodanno, ed ecco la dieta per depurarsi da seguire fra Natale e Capodanno. A suggerire cosa mangiare in questi giorni ed anche i giorni successivi, è il professore Pietro Migliaccio, nutrizionista. Una dieta di compenso utile e da alternare al regime alimentare normalmente seguito.
Vediamo come fare. Il 25 e 26 dicembre si mangia in abbondanza, così come il 31 e l’1 gennaio, ecco dunque quando seguire la dieta per depurarsi: il 27 e 29 dicembre, a seguire il 4 e 7 gennaio. Se vuoi depurarti il giorno successivo alle abbuffate, puoi scegliere di mangiare anche mezzo chilo di frutta al giorno o molta insalata.
Lo specialista ricorda che durante le feste non bisogna mai abusare di alcol, oltre a non bere se devi guidare, una raccomandazione che, naturalmente, non vale solo per il periodo festivo. Un bicchiere di vino rosso e bianco ha 100 calorie, bisogna fare il calcolo che bevendo 4 bicchieri di vino, apporta le stesse calorie di un piatto di pasta generosamente condito o a 150 grammi di panettone.
Ed un altro consiglio per smaltire il troppo, fare una lunga passeggiata, se possibile in salita, si bruciano più calorie. Se poi sei in montagna, è ancora meglio, a contatto con la natura, ci si rigenera.
Ed ecco i consigli del professor Migliaccio per i giorni stabiliti:
Colazione: 100 grammi di latte parzialmente scremato, caffè e un cucchiaino di zucchero, oppure uno yogurt magro anche alla frutta con una fetta biscottata o un biscotto.
Spuntino: una mela, una pera o un kiwi.
Pranzo: ottanta grammi di tonno sgocciolato, insalata, fagiolini o bieta oppure un hamburger da 100 grammi, zucchine, insalata o fagiolini, condito con un cucchiaio d’olio.
Spuntino: un’arancia, una pera o un kiwi.
Cena: 130 grammi di petto di pollo oppure la stessa quantità di pesce, insalata, cicoria o zucchine con un cucchiaio di olio e quaranta grammi di pane.
Così spiega il nutrizionista:
Non c’è bisogno di fare alcuna rinuncia durante il cenone della vigilia, quello di fine anno o il pranzo di Natale, che sono momenti di convivialità importanti, a meno che non si abbiano problemi cardiaci, diabete o colesterolo alto, ma in alcuni giorni specifici è consigliato seguire un regime alimentare controllato, da alternare alla dieta abituale.
4.085 commenti su “Dieta per tenersi in forma durante le feste di Natale”
электрокарнизы для штор купить электрокарнизы для штор купить .
TrueNorth Pharm: TrueNorth Pharm – canada ed drugs
игра lucky jet скачать игра lucky jet скачать
прокарниз прокарниз .
Sou louco pelo batuque de SambaSlots Casino, da um ritmo de cassino que e puro axe. Tem uma enxurrada de jogos de cassino irados, com jogos de cassino perfeitos pra criptomoedas. O suporte do cassino ta sempre na ativa 24/7, garantindo suporte de cassino direto e sem perder o ritmo. Os pagamentos do cassino sao lisos e blindados, de vez em quando queria mais promocoes de cassino que botam pra quebrar. Resumindo, SambaSlots Casino vale demais sambar nesse cassino para os viciados em emocoes de cassino! De bonus a navegacao do cassino e facil como um passo de carnaval, eleva a imersao no cassino ao ritmo do pandeiro.
epiphone sambaslots vs casino|
Estou alucinado com SpellWin Casino, da uma energia de cassino que e pura magia. A gama do cassino e simplesmente um feitico de prazeres, com jogos de cassino perfeitos pra criptomoedas. A equipe do cassino entrega um atendimento que e puro encantamento, garantindo suporte de cassino direto e sem maldicoes. Os pagamentos do cassino sao lisos e blindados, mas mais bonus regulares no cassino seria brabo. No geral, SpellWin Casino vale demais explorar esse cassino para quem curte apostar com estilo mistico no cassino! Vale dizer tambem o design do cassino e um espetaculo visual encantado, adiciona um toque de encantamento ao cassino.
spellwin casino|
J’adore l’intensite de Stake Casino, il propose une aventure de casino qui pulse comme un geyser. Le repertoire du casino est un magma de divertissement, avec des machines a sous de casino modernes et enflammees. L’assistance du casino est chaleureuse et irreprochable, avec une aide qui fait jaillir des flammes. Les transactions du casino sont simples comme une braise, par moments j’aimerais plus de promotions de casino qui envoient du feu. En somme, Stake Casino offre une experience de casino incandescente pour ceux qui cherchent l’adrenaline enflammee du casino ! De surcroit la navigation du casino est intuitive comme une flamme, amplifie l’immersion totale dans le casino.
fake stake|
Estou pirando com SpinGenei Casino, oferece uma aventura de cassino que reluz como um genio libertado. O catalogo de jogos do cassino e um bau de tesouros misticos, com caca-niqueis de cassino modernos e hipnotizantes. O atendimento ao cliente do cassino e um feitico de eficiencia, garantindo suporte de cassino direto e sem truques. Os ganhos do cassino chegam voando como uma lampada magica, porem mais bonus regulares no cassino seria magico. Resumindo, SpinGenei Casino e um cassino online que e um portal de diversao para os viciados em emocoes de cassino! E mais a plataforma do cassino brilha com um visual que e puro feitico, eleva a imersao no cassino a um nivel magico.
spingenie mobile|
Je suis completement envoute par Riviera Casino, ca degage une ambiance de jeu aussi chic qu’une soiree sur un yacht. L’eventail de jeux du casino est une veritable Riviera de delices, comprenant des jeux de casino adaptes aux cryptomonnaies. Les agents du casino sont rapides comme un hors-bord, joignable par chat ou email. Le processus du casino est transparent et sans tempete, quand meme des recompenses de casino supplementaires feraient rever. En somme, Riviera Casino est un joyau pour les fans de casino pour les navigateurs du casino ! A noter le site du casino est une merveille graphique ensoleillee, ajoute une touche d’elegance cotiere au casino.
la riviera casino code bonus 2019|
http://saludfrontera.com/# SaludFrontera
Откройте секреты счастливого детства с качественными товарами от TykePop.
Особенно понравился раздел про Неизведанные маршруты для путешествий по России.
Вот, делюсь ссылкой:
https://rustrail.ru
Будем рады вашим отзывам и впечатлениям о товарах TykePop! Делитесь с нами своими идеями и вдохновением.
Great article! This is the type of info that should be shared around the web. Shame on Google for not positioning this post upper! Come on over and visit my web site . Thanks =)
Купить диплом техникума в Львов Купить диплом техникума в Львов .
Купить диплом техникума в Кривой Рог https://www.educ-ua8.ru – Купить диплом техникума в Кривой Рог .
Вас интересуют лучшие товары для детей? Узнайте, почему продукция от TykePop заслуживает вашего внимания.
Зацепил раздел про Специалист по ремонту и установке кондиционеров в вашем районе.
Вот, можете почитать:
https://aras-mebel.ru
С TykePop ваши дети получают только самое лучшее. Берегите их здоровье и счастье с нашими товарами.
Мы предлагаем документы ВУЗов, которые расположены в любом регионе России. Заказать диплом любого ВУЗа:
аттестат 11 класса купить 2015
Somebody essentially assist to make seriously posts I’d state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and so far? I surprised with the research you made to create this actual submit incredible. Fantastic job!
Мы готовы предложить дипломы психологов, юристов, экономистов и других профессий по приятным тарифам. Покупка документа, который подтверждает окончание ВУЗа, – это выгодное решение. Купить диплом о высшем образовании: droidt99.com/read-blog/26201_kupit-diplom-obrazovanie.html
Вашему малышу нужно самое лучшее? Прошлите с нами в мир заботы и радости с продуктами от TykePop.
Кстати, если вас интересует Идеи интерьеров и советы от студии Бельэтаж, загляните сюда.
Ссылка ниже:
https://bel-etage.ru
Благодарим за внимание, и пусть ваши детки всегда будут здоровы и счастливы вместе с TykePop!
Hey there this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!
SaludFrontera: SaludFrontera – SaludFrontera
купить дипломы о высшем образовании срочно купить дипломы о высшем образовании срочно .
legal canadian pharmacy online: canadianpharmacy com – TrueNorth Pharm
https://saludfrontera.com/# SaludFrontera
Yes! Finally someone writes about buy reddit account.
Мы предлагаем дипломы психологов, юристов, экономистов и прочих профессий по доступным тарифам. Доставка, оплата, гарантии — kyc-diplom.com/oplata-dostavka.html
Greetings! Very helpful advice within this post! It is the little changes that make the largest changes. Thanks for sharing!
Greetings! Very useful advice within this article! It is the little changes that produce the most important changes. Thanks for sharing!
скачать официальное приложение мостбет http://mostbet12009.ru
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems? A small number of my blog visitors have complained about my website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any recommendations to help fix this issue?
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say superb blog!
I used to be able to find good advice from your blog articles.
Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any support is very much appreciated.
Simply desire to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post is just excellent and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.
I always used to read post in news papers but now as I am a user of web thus from now I am using net for content, thanks to web.
Outstanding post however I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more. Thank you!
как купить диплом с занесением в реестр как купить диплом с занесением в реестр .
Estou alucinado com SupaBet Casino, oferece uma aventura de cassino que chacoalha como um terremoto. Tem um tsunami de jogos de cassino irados, incluindo jogos de mesa de cassino com um toque de superpoder. O atendimento ao cliente do cassino e uma forca sobrenatural, acessivel por chat ou e-mail. Os saques no cassino sao velozes como um meteoro em chamas, mas queria mais promocoes de cassino que abalam o planeta. Em resumo, SupaBet Casino e o point perfeito pros fas de cassino para os super-herois do cassino! Vale dizer tambem a navegacao do cassino e facil como um estalo de raios, faz voce querer voltar ao cassino como um meteoro em orbita.
supabet zambia fixture|
Sou louco pela energia de SupremaBet Casino, parece um reinado de diversao avassaladora. A selecao de titulos do cassino e um trono de prazeres, incluindo jogos de mesa de cassino com um toque de realeza. O atendimento ao cliente do cassino e um decreto de eficiencia, dando solucoes na hora e com precisao. Os pagamentos do cassino sao lisos e blindados, de vez em quando queria mais promocoes de cassino que dominam. No fim das contas, SupremaBet Casino vale demais conquistar esse cassino para os viciados em emocoes de cassino! Alem disso a plataforma do cassino brilha com um visual que e puro trono, o que torna cada sessao de cassino ainda mais majestosa.
supremabet Г© confiГЎvel|
Estou completamente alucinado por SSSXWin Casino, da uma energia de cassino que e puro pulsar estelar. As opcoes de jogo no cassino sao ricas e brilhantes como estrelas, oferecendo sessoes de cassino ao vivo que brilham como constelacoes. O suporte do cassino ta sempre na ativa 24/7, respondendo mais rapido que uma explosao de supernova. Os saques no cassino sao velozes como uma viagem interestelar, as vezes as ofertas do cassino podiam ser mais generosas. Na real, SSSXWin Casino vale demais explorar esse cassino para quem curte apostar com estilo estelar no cassino! E mais o site do cassino e uma obra-prima de estilo estelar, adiciona um toque de brilho estelar ao cassino.
casino in the portuguese sssxwin|
Estou pirando com SpinSala Casino, tem uma vibe de jogo tao vibrante quanto um show de luzes. O catalogo de jogos do cassino e um espetaculo de fogos, oferecendo sessoes de cassino ao vivo que brilham como refletores. Os agentes do cassino sao rapidos como um flash de luz, respondendo mais rapido que um estalo de luzes. Os pagamentos do cassino sao lisos e blindados, as vezes as ofertas do cassino podiam ser mais generosas. Em resumo, SpinSala Casino garante uma diversao de cassino que e uma explosao de cores para os viciados em emocoes de cassino! Vale dizer tambem a plataforma do cassino reluz com um visual que e puro show, eleva a imersao no cassino ao brilho maximo.
spinsala review|
https://curabharatusa.shop/# indian pharmacies
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site. Studying this info So i am happy to show that I have a very good uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I most certainly will make certain to do not fail to remember this site and provides it a look regularly.
купить диплом с занесением реестра купить диплом с занесением реестра .
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated. Appreciate it
I like what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and coverage! Keep up the great works guys I’ve included you guys to my personal blogroll.
For the reason that the admin of this web page is working, no uncertainty very rapidly it will be well-known, due to its quality contents.
best canadian pharmacy to order from TrueNorth Pharm canadian pharmacy 24
Hi there, I found your blog by the use of Google even as searching for a similar subject, your website came up, it looks great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just turned into alert to your blog via Google, and found that it is truly informative. I am gonna be careful for brussels. I will appreciate if you happen to continue this in future. Numerous people can be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
мост бет https://mostbet12010.ru/
TrueNorth Pharm: TrueNorth Pharm – canada pharmacy reviews
официальный сайт мостбет скачать https://mostbet12012.ru
Купить диплом техникума в Херсон Купить диплом техникума в Херсон .
бонус код 1win http://1win12012.ru
легально купить диплом о высшем образовании http://educ-ua13.ru .
Откройте секреты счастливого детства с качественными товарами от TykePop.
Кстати, если вас интересует Искусство и эстетика эротической фотографии, посмотрите сюда.
Вот, делюсь ссылкой:
https://eroticpic.ru
С TykePop ваши дети получают только самое лучшее. Берегите их здоровье и счастье с нашими товарами.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!
Ahaa, its good discussion regarding this post at this place at this weblog, I have read all that, so now me also commenting at this place.
Hi my family member! I want to say that this post is awesome, nice written and include almost all vital infos. I would like to see more posts like this .
купить аттестат образование купить аттестат образование .
как купить легальный диплом http://arus-diplom31.ru .
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this fantastic blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
I was able to find good information from your content.
I’m excited to uncover this site. I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely liked every little bit of it and I have you saved to fav to see new things on your website.
you’re actually a just right webmaster. The web site loading velocity is amazing. It seems that you are doing any distinctive trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done a fantastic process in this subject!
Thanks , I’ve just been looking for information approximately this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I’ve came upon so far. However, what about the bottom line? Are you certain about the supply?
Как выбрать лучшее для вашего ребенка? Познакомьтесь с нашим обзором детских товаров, которые не оставят вас равнодушными.
Между прочим, если вас интересует Советы по уходу и воспитанию собак: Портал 13 Собак, посмотрите сюда.
Ссылка ниже:
https://dog13.ru
С TykePop ваши дети получают только самое лучшее. Берегите их здоровье и счастье с нашими товарами.
купить аттестат за 11 классов в питере купить аттестат за 11 классов в питере .
mostbet apk скачать http://mostbet12011.ru
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am truly pleassant to read everthing at alone place.
http://saludfrontera.com/# farmacias mexicanas
This post is invaluable. When can I find out more?
You’ve made some really good points there. I looked on the internet to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.
Good article. I am dealing with many of these issues as well..
Откройте секреты счастливого детства с качественными товарами от TykePop.
Зацепил материал про Лучшие курорты и советы по отдыху в Черногории.
Вот, делюсь ссылкой:
https://travelmontenegro.ru
Ждем вас снова, чтобы рассказать еще больше о наших продуктах и предложениях для малышей.
whoah this blog is fantastic i love studying your articles. Keep up the good work! You know, a lot of individuals are hunting around for this info, you could aid them greatly.
Paramedics found three sex-enhancing drugs in Shane Warne’s luxury Thai hotel room after his death in 2022, sildenafil citrate tablets lp 100 mg a report has claimed.
pharmacy in mexico that ships to us pharmacy mexico mexican online pharmacy wegovy
мостбет оригинал скачать мостбет оригинал скачать
купить диплом техникума в спб купить диплом техникума в спб .
SaludFrontera: best online mexican pharmacy – SaludFrontera
ï»¿mexican pharmacy: mexico pet pharmacy – SaludFrontera
Купить диплом любого ВУЗа!
Наши специалисты предлагаютбыстро и выгодно купить диплом, который выполняется на оригинальном бланке и заверен мокрыми печатями, штампами, подписями. Данный диплом способен пройти лубую проверку, даже при использовании профессионального оборудования. Достигайте цели быстро и просто с нашей компанией- ubereducation.co.uk/companies/aurus-diplomany
1×win http://www.1win12013.ru
мостбет оригинал скачать http://mostbet12012.ru/