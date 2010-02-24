Sonnellino pomeridiano migliora le facoltà mnemoniche

La siesta pomeridiana sia di grande aiuto a recuperare le proprie funzioni mentali.
Lo rivelano ricercatori statunitensi dell’Università di Berkeley in California, che hanno recentemente condotto uno studio sulle proprietà di rigenerazione del cervello costituite dalla “pennichella” pomeridiana.
Risultati per ora solo preliminari, ma che offrono interessanti informazioni su come il sonno sia di grande aiuto nel rendere il cervello più funzionale e pronto ad elaborare le informazioni ed a memorizzarle.
I ricercatori hanno reclutato 39 giovani adulti, che sono stati divisi in due gruppi.
Durante la mattinata i volontari hanno preso parte ad un esercizio di memoria che consisteva nel ricordare volti e nomi e di saperli associare nel giusto modo.
In seguito, nel tardo pomeriggio, i due gruppi, uno dei quali è stato invitato a concedersi un ora di sonno pomeridiana, sono stati sottoposti ad un ulteriore test mnemonico.
Coloro che non hanno fatto la siesta sono risultati, nel 10% dei casi, avere risultati peggiori durante il test.
Inoltre i ricercatori hanno dimostrato che coloro che avevano dormito al pomeriggio risultavano andare in controtendenza rispetto al normale abbassamento delle facoltà mnemoniche che precedenti studi avevano rilevato essere normale nelle prime ore pomeridiane.
Secondo i ricercatori l’esperimento offre la prova evidente che il cervello riposato ed il sonno sono due fattori che aiutano l’apprendimento, soprattutto se il sonno è lungo a sufficienza per permettere il passaggio alle varie fasi.
I test all’elettroencefalogramma per monitorare l’attività elettrica del cervello, hanno verificato che questo effetto di potenziamento delle facoltà mnemoniche avviene nel ciclo che va dal sonno profondo al cosiddetto stadio REM.
I risultati dello studio saranno prossimamente presentati alla riunione annuale della American Association of the Advancement of Science a San Diego.
Commenti (11)
